Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the 2018 college football season came to an end, Jalen Hurts had to figure out what was next for him. When the dust settled, he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma.

During an interview with Eagles analyst Fran Duffy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some details on Hurts' decision to go to Oklahoma.

It turns out Saban was the one who influenced Hurts to play for the Sooners.

"I remember him coming into me and saying [he] could go to Miami because the quarterback coach had gone to Miami as the offensive coordinator — the quarterback coach here, Dan Enos,” Saban said. “Mike Locksley got the head coaching job at Maryland. ‘I could go to Maryland or I could go to Oklahoma.’

“I said ‘Jalen, where do they have the best players?' "Because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys. And he said ‘Well, I think they have the best players at Oklahoma.’ I said we just played them, and they have some pretty good players on offense too.”

Football fans around the country are applauding Saban for taking care of Hurts and making sure he ended up in a great situation.

"For the people who like to hate on Coach Saban. Take a moment to appreciate that he puts the person behind the athlete before the team and win," a fan tweeted. "Instead of telling him what would be best for Bama, he 'gamed out' what was best for Jalen’s future."

"I respect Saban even more for this," another fan wrote.

A third fan replied, "Yet another example of why even though I want to hate Nick Saban, I can't. I admire and respect him. He is the GOAT."

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Saban often knows what's best for the player.

Hurts' career has really taken off ever since he went to Oklahoma. After all, he's now the starting quarterback of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.