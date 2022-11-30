Football World Reacts To Disturbing Child Pornography Report

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of first half action as the Idaho Vandals and Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Roughly an hour ago, TMZ reported that Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested in Florida. The latest details regarding his arrest are shocking.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department said Kitna was booked on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Kitna, 19, is currently a quarterback for the Florida Gators. He finished the 2022 regular season with 181 passing yards and a touchdown.

Football fans around the world wasted no time sharing their thoughts on this disturbing situation.

"This is insane," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "Yikes."

Moments ago, Florida announced that it's suspending Kitna from the team.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," Florida said in a statement. "These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program."

Additional details regarding Kitna's arrest should be available in the near future.