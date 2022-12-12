Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting Photo
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was out on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon.
A mother of a top recruit shared some photos of Harbaugh getting put to work during the visit.
"At the Morgan household…you have to pull your weight!!!! @CoachJim4UM definitely pulled him. Thanks Coach for coming out we really enjoyed you!!! You are truly and amazing guy!!!" Erika Morgan tweeted.
The photo is going viral.
Football fans are loving it.
"Nothing more cathartic than doing some dishes. Hopefully they had some good tunes playing," one fan wrote.
"That’s my coach ! I smell a good recruit coming," one fan added.
"This man is an absolute recruiting legend," another fan wrote on social media.
Harbaugh apparently asked to do the dishes.
"He actually asked he is awesome," she wrote on social media.
Well done, Jim.