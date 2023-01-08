Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Replacement Speculation

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Michigan won the game 41-8. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If Jim Harbaugh ends up leaving Michigan for the National Football League this year, who will replace him on the sideline in Ann Arbor?

One name has already been floated: Shane Beamer.

The South Carolina head coach, who is the son of the legendary college football coach, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the job.

It could be a good fit, though Beamer appears to be enjoying success in South Carolina.

"Why does Beamer get his name thrown in every coaching carousel," one fan wrote.

"0% chance of this happening," one fan added.

"Negative. Beamer isn't going anywhere," another fan wrote.

"Btw I agree with everyone saying no, but Michigan is a Top 10 job and they could always come at him with The Godfather offer. I was just interested to hear his name floated for a job like that. It’s a testament to what he’s built here already," another fan added on social media.

COLUMBIA, SC - November 19: South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer reacts to a call on the field during the third quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Columbia, SC. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Harbaugh, meanwhile, is reportedly set to interview for the Denver Broncos job, among other places.