Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's 2023 Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has already announced his decision on the 2023 season.

Michigan's head coach was once again mentioned for potential NFL jobs on Sunday morning. The NFL Network reported that Harbaugh's name had been mentioned in some professional circles, especially regarding the Colts job.

But Harbaugh isn't going anywhere.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach told reporters on Sunday night that he is staying put.

“I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

Michigan fans are excited.

"To ALL the media trying once again to push the narrative of Harbaugh to the NFL. Put that in your pipe and smoke it," one fan wrote.

"Just a thought do other coaches in college get this question," one fan added.

"He’s here and he’s staying losers," another fan wrote.

"Jim Harbaugh just squashed NFL noise. Said people who are pleased with the job they've done will be happy to learn that "we'll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,'" one fan added.

Harbaugh is coming off a second straight Big Ten championship. He is also heading to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

Michigan and TCU will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Dec. 31.