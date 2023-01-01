Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Bowl Game Record

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Not only did Michigan lose on Saturday night, but Jim Harbaugh's bowl game woes continued.

The Wolverines fell to No. 3 TCU, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Michigan was stunned by the Big 12 program.

Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games.

Yikes!

"Jim Harbaugh has now lost 6 straight bowl games with Michigan… allowing 36.6 ppg," one fan added.

That's certainly not good.

"BRING HIM BACK," one rival fan joked.

"Whaaaaatttt Happened?" one fan added.

"If he coached in the SEC no one would care," another fan added.

"Hate to see it…," another fan added on social media on Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Now, it will be time to monitor the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors that always come up in the offseason.