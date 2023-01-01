Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Bowl Game Record
Not only did Michigan lose on Saturday night, but Jim Harbaugh's bowl game woes continued.
The Wolverines fell to No. 3 TCU, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Michigan was stunned by the Big 12 program.
Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games.
"Jim Harbaugh has now lost 6 straight bowl games with Michigan… allowing 36.6 ppg," one fan added.
"BRING HIM BACK," one rival fan joked.
"Whaaaaatttt Happened?" one fan added.
"If he coached in the SEC no one would care," another fan added.
"Hate to see it…," another fan added on social media on Saturday night.
Now, it will be time to monitor the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors that always come up in the offseason.