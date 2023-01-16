Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Statement Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh made a decision on his coaching future Monday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the head coach confirmed his commitment to Michigan after momentarily flirting with an NFL return.

"My heart is at the University of Michigan," Harbaugh said. "I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy happy.' Go Blue!"

While an optimist would take Harbaugh for his word about simply loving his current role, skeptical fans read between the lines and concluded that he's back because no NFL team offered him a new job.

"After having a few conversations to see if he could 'out happy' happy unsuccessfully," a fan noted.

"Translation: I didn't get the $$$ and/or control I was looking for," Bluff City Media's John Maddox said.

"Aka NFL teams didn’t want him," a fan wrote.

"So I guess he wasn't offered any #NFL jobs this go 'round," another fan suggested.

"Good for him," a less cynical fan said. "Once he has a title with Michigan then he should consider an NFL return."

Harbaugh reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos after conducting a virtual interview last week. The Broncos' search will continue by interviewing Sean Payton on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh will return to Michigan after back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. While the Wolverines won the Big Ten in two straight years, they haven't garnered a national championship since 1997.

Harbaugh's latest NFL dalliance appears to be over, for now.