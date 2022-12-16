Football World Reacts To Joey Galloway's Performance Today

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: ESPN Championship Drive analyst Joey Galloway prior to the start of the Alabama Crimson Tide's game versus the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Joey Galloway is covering the Bahamas Bowl this Friday alongside Steve Levy and Kris Budden.

Galloway, 51, has been providing college football analysis for ESPN since 2012.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, college football fans are not loving Galloway's performance this Friday.

For starters, some fans believe Galloway is too critical of UAB this afternoon. Others claim his analysis is so off that he must be watching a different game.

"Why does Joey Galloway hate everything about any team in the state of Alabama," one fan said. "Dilfer talks about wanting to be more than a football coach, Galloway’s take? He’ll be judged by winning and losing. Lol duhhhh."

"I legit feel like I’m watching a different game than Joey Galloway right now," another fan wrote.

A third fan said, "Joey Galloway not understanding how to take advantage of penalty on kickoff… how this guy paid to do this???"

Galloway is usually a studio analyst for ESPN. This is one of those rare games where he's in the broadcast booth.

Are you a fan of Galloway's broadcasting abilities?