Football World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Unhappy News

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits on the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field on November 9, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel was furious on Saturday night.

The legendary Texas A&M Aggies quarterback did not understand Jimbo Fisher's final play call against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday evening.

Texas A&M fell to Alabama, 24-20, after the Aggies' first and goal play with time expiring came up short.

Manziel took to social media to crush Texas A&M for its play call decision.

"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run," he tweeted.

It's hard to argue with Johnny. This was one of the worst play calls in recent memory.

Manziel didn't hold back.

"Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies," he wrote.

Fans agree with him.

"Terrible. But not surprising," one fan wrote.

"Spread offense on the 2 smh," another fan added.

"Great game, terrible call. He was determined to throw it there before the play began," another fan added on Twitter.

The Aggies could have used Johnny Football on that one, that's for sure.