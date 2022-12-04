Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Top Swimsuit Photos
Should we see Alabama in the College Football Playoff?
The Crimson Tide are probably going to be on the outside looking in, likely finishing in the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but you can't argue that Nick Saban's team would be good for ratings.
Few college football programs, if any, can draw eyeballs like the Crimson Tide.
Katherine Webb-McCarron knows this first hand, of course.
The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron went super viral during the BCS National Championship Game several years ago.
Webb went on to get featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of her top photos have trended on social media.
Webb, roughly a decade removed from her viral BCS National Championship Game moment, continues to spark reactions on social media.
Football fans remain big supporters of her.
"HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE," one fan wrote.
"Hot momma 🔥😍," one fan added.
"Thriving is damn right," another fan wrote.
"We wouldn’t be mad if you dropped that gym routine! 👏🏻👏🏻," another fan suggested.
