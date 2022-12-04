Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Top Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Should we see Alabama in the College Football Playoff?

The Crimson Tide are probably going to be on the outside looking in, likely finishing in the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but you can't argue that Nick Saban's team would be good for ratings.

Few college football programs, if any, can draw eyeballs like the Crimson Tide.

Katherine Webb-McCarron knows this first hand, of course.

The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron went super viral during the BCS National Championship Game several years ago.

Webb went on to get featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have trended on social media.

Webb, roughly a decade removed from her viral BCS National Championship Game moment, continues to spark reactions on social media.

Football fans remain big supporters of her.

"HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE," one fan wrote.

"Hot momma 🔥😍," one fan added.

"Thriving is damn right," another fan wrote.

"We wouldn’t be mad if you dropped that gym routine! 👏🏻👏🏻," another fan suggested.

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 26: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 45-10 win over the Tennessee Volunteers with mom Dee Dee Bonner and girlfriend Katherine Webb at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2013 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

