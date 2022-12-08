Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This year's SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature a star-studded broadcast booth.

It was announced on Wednesday that Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will call the Las Vegas Bowl. They'll be joined by Dave Pasch and Laura Rutledge.

The Las Vegas Bowl will feature Florida and No. 14 Oregon State. This game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

College football fans are pumped up about Herbstreit and McAfee calling this matchup.

"Yeah this game is a must watch now," one fan said.

"Atta baby can't wait," another fan tweeted.

"Wait we’re getting Kirk and McAfee for our bowl??? Holy s--t lmao," a Florida fan wrote. "Something needed to make the game entertaining."

Herbstreit, meanwhile, tweeted that he "can't wait" to call the Las Vegas Bowl with McAfee.

The Las Vegas Bowl will take place on Dec. 17 and will air on ESPN.

Oregon State is currently a double-digit favorite against Florida.