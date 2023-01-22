Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Parenting Admission
Parenting isn't easy, especially when you're in the spotlight like Kirk Herbstreit.
But the former college football quarterback turned ESPN analyst has made it clear - he wants his kids to fail. Not all the time, of course, but Herbstreit believes that it's important for the development of his children to go through tough times.
"I'm cool with my kids failing. It's part of the process. Every day there is adversity. It's okay to make a mistake. Get back up and keep going forward," Herbstreit said.
Now, that's a pretty good mindset to have.
"It’s okay for your kid to fail, get coached hard and have to fight to get back up to get better," one fan wrote.
"100% right Kirk!' one fan added.
"Great words from Kirk Herbstreit!" another fan wrote on social media.
"Once we truly understand the fruits that come about while experiencing failure and adversity, our outlook on this topic should change. Nobody enjoys it, but nothing incites the fire within more," one an added.
Well said, Kirk.