Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Parenting Admission

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Parenting isn't easy, especially when you're in the spotlight like Kirk Herbstreit.

But the former college football quarterback turned ESPN analyst has made it clear - he wants his kids to fail. Not all the time, of course, but Herbstreit believes that it's important for the development of his children to go through tough times.

"I'm cool with my kids failing. It's part of the process. Every day there is adversity. It's okay to make a mistake. Get back up and keep going forward," Herbstreit said.

Now, that's a pretty good mindset to have.

"It’s okay for your kid to fail, get coached hard and have to fight to get back up to get better," one fan wrote.

"100% right Kirk!' one fan added.

"Great words from Kirk Herbstreit!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Once we truly understand the fruits that come about while experiencing failure and adversity, our outlook on this topic should change. Nobody enjoys it, but nothing incites the fire within more," one an added.

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well said, Kirk.