Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Response Tuesday

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Will Muschamp took a playful jab at Kirk Herbstreit when recalling Georgia's 1993 Citrus Bowl win over Ohio State.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs defensive coordinator joked that he knew they had a chance to beat Herbstreit's Buckeyes when seeing the quarterback throw at a luncheon. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, Herbstreit didn't seem to play along when responding during a media session.

"I do remember it was one of those autographed balls, those white panel balls, and I remember throwing it and not being really happy with far I had to throw it because I couldn't grip the ball," Herbstreit said. "So, I shot-putted the ball. That's about all I remember. But no, I don't really have any reaction at all to what Will said."

He added that the game feels like "100 years ago." While he recalled Georgia being "really good and very athletic," he doesn't remember much about Muschamp, a safety at the time.

Twitter users thought Herbstreit delivered an oddly rigid response to Muschamp's light-hearted joke.

The transcribed comments seem tense and almost unaware that Muschamp was just messing with the ESPN broadcaster. Yet his answer doesn't seem as harsh when watching a video from WSB's Zach Klein.

Herbstreit also remembered a whole lot about that football from the luncheon for someone who can't recollect much about the ensuing football game.

The 21-14 loss probably isn't a fond memory for Herbstreit. But as he said, it was a long time ago. One would think enough time has passed to laugh off Muschamp's innocent dig.