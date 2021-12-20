Football World Reacts To Latest Jeff Fisher News

It has been five years since Jeff Fisher last worked as an NFL head coach. But after spending a year on the staff of Eddie George at Tennessee State, he appears to have his eyes on a new head coaching job.

Over the weekend, the Johnson City Press reported that Fisher is interviewing for the vacant head coach job at East Tennessee State. The Tennessean later reported that Fisher would “seriously consider” the job if offered. ETSU head coach Randy Sanders just announced his retirement earlier this month after leading them to an 11-2 season.

This isn’t the first time that Fisher has been connected to vacant coaching jobs in the state of Tennessee. He has been mentioned in connection to prior vacancies with the Vols and at Vanderbilt. Nothing came of those rumors though.

Last year Fisher served as an advisor to Eddie George in his first year at Tennessee State. His son is the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

ETSU fans seem pretty intrigued by the idea. But fans of other fanbases seem to be laughing at the idea given how his NFL career ended:

All the negativity around Jeff Fisher is MIND BOGGLING. National Championship as a player ✅ NFL Super Bowl Winner as a player ✅ NFL Coach ✅ Take an undertalented TN Titans team to the org first (and only) Super Bowl ✅ 51% win percentage in the NFL ✅ — The Mutiny (@TheMutinyofETSU) December 20, 2021

Jeff Fisher in the mix for ETSU? https://t.co/hfUoqxDVNy pic.twitter.com/BeznhRgqfs — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) December 20, 2021

Holy cow. Hearing that there is momentum for Jeff Fisher to be ETSU’s next head coach. Not like Randy Sanders is leaving the cupboard bare, either. — Rob Huddleston (@Rob_Huddleston) December 20, 2021

Only ETSU fans could be mad Jeff Fisher is the lead candidate for the head coaching job at the school to replace the retiring Randy Sanders. — Bryan Wayne (@mrhappybw) December 20, 2021

Jeff Fisher made his bones with the Tennessee Titans, serving as their head coach from 1994 to 2010. He went 142-120 in 17 years, leading the team to three division titles, six playoff appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.

After his firing in 2010, Fisher returned to coaching with the Rams in 2012, where his struggles quickly became a meme. He went 31-45-1 before being fired during the 2016 season. But his inability to do better than 7-9 made him infamous.

Fisher has never actually been a head coach in college football, but he knows Tennessee like the back of his hand.