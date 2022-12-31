Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Saturday

Lee Corso was on the set of "College GameDay" this Saturday to preview the upcoming CFP matchups.

Corso kicked off the show by saying "Ohio State's chances in this game [the Peach Bowl] are between none and none." He then picked the Buckeyes to upset the Bulldogs.

Football fans couldn't believe Corso picked Ohio State to make the national title game. That being said, it's fitting due to his admiration for Brutus.

As for the rest of Corso's performance, fans had mixed thoughts.

"College GameDay is always a great fun Saturday tradition," one fan tweeted. "Wonderful to see Lee Corso with the guys."

"Lee Corso can do College Gameday for as long as he freakin wants," J.W. Cannon tweeted. "He's earned it."

"Lee Corso is a legend. Lee Corso is the absolute best. Lee Corso needs to retire," another person wrote.

Only time will tell if Corso returns to "College GameDay" next season.

For now, college football fans should enjoy whatever analysis Corso brings to the set.