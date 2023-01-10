Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement

USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season.

Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive coordinator has not wavered.

"I know what he's made of. I just do," Riley said, via CBS Sports. "I know what's getting ready to happen defensively. And so, I just have a confidence and a belief there, not just in Alex, but the other guys in the room."

Suffice to say, the rest of the college football world is a bit confused by Riley's decision.

"In USC’s 11 wins the Trojans were +21 in turnover margin. In their 3 losses they were 0 in turnover margin," Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

"So that’s why Utah’s whole offense came back," the Utah Blockcast said.

"Alex Grinch has to be blackmailing him," one fan wrote. "It’s the only explanation."

"USC fans, look away," another fan commented.

USC's defense gave up 29.2 points per game this season.

Grinch's unit will need to have a much better showing next season if he wants to remain in Southern California.