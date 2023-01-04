Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach.

According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Onlookers are intrigued by Fickell's reported hiring.

"Interesting since Haynes is a co-DC and Badgers already have a DC named," Dave Heller wrote.

"Fickell putting together a good staff at Wisconsin," The Victory Bell opined.

"Smart move by Paul Haynes, who is reportedly leaving Minnesota for Wisconsin," Locked on Badgers said. "He knows where the axe will be for the foreseeable future and he'd like to stay acquainted."

"Fickell strikes again," Bucky's 5th Quarter declared.

"Fickell has decided to stir the pot," Bucky's writer Nick Snow said.

Haynes worked as a defensive backs coach at Louisville, Michigan State, and Ohio State before becoming Arkansas' defensive coordinator in 2012 and Kent State's head coach from 2013 to 2017. The Golden Flashes went 14-45 during those five seasons.

Yet Haynes oversaw a Minnesota defense that allowed just 13.8 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest average in the FBS. The Golden Gophers culminated a 9-4 campaign with a 28-20 Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse.

After going 48-15 at Cincinnati, Fickell takes over a Wisconsin program that fired Paul Chryst five games into the 2022 season.