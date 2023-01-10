Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on following the game against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason.

Observers praised Fickell for quickly transforming the program's quarterback room.

Mordecai is the frontrunner to open 2023 as Wisconsin's starter after throwing 72 touchdowns in his last two seasons with SMU. But Evers and Locke, who each have four years of eligibility remaining, give Fickell long-term options,

Fickell has landed several other key transfers, including Jake Renfro. The former Cincinnati center praised the head coach to The Athletic's Jesse Temple.

"He's that leader," Renfro said of Fickell. "He's that great man that everybody wants to play for. He demands respect. He demands hard work and a great attitude every day. But that gets the players excited because you get to go into work every day and be excited about what you're doing."

After six strong seasons at Cincinnati, Fickell has quickly gotten to work at Wisconsin.