Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor

Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment.

Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released.

Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, signed with Florida in late December. He received 32 scholarship offers during his recruitment.

Prior to signing with Florida, Rashada was committed to Miami. He flipped his commitment in November.

Nakos is reporting that a "slew of NIL missteps in recent weeks" led to Rashada requesting his release from Florida.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world has a lot to say about Rashada's latest decision.

One fan tweeted, "Sunbelt Billy is a real winner."

"What a headache," another fan said.

"Unfortunately when kids recruiting is this crazy and up and down… they usually don’t have great college careers," one person wrote on Twitter. "Hope it’s different for him but not holding my breath."

Losing a talented quarterback like Rashada would be a tough pill to swallow for head coach Billy Napier.

If Rashada reopens his recruitment, there should be plenty of programs interested in his services.