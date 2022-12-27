Football World Reacts To Major ACC Quarterback Transfer

WINSTON SALEM, NC - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field on September 30, 2017 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A star college quarterback reportedly plans on transferring to a prestigious program.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal. Thamel called Notre Dame the "strong favorite" to land the 23-year-old.

Hartman threw 38 touchdowns in his fifth season with the Demon Deacons, giving him an ACC-record 110 passing touchdowns over his college career. Obtaining Hartman would be a massive win for a Notre Dame squad that went 8-4 without much of an aerial attack this season.

"Our god is an awesome god," Notre Dame alum Mike Golic Jr. exclaimed on Twitter.

"If true, it’d be the best use of the portal by a player & the best get by a top program," former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner said. "Sam gets paid, fills a huge need & will have a shot at a title. ND gets top 2022 portal QB, bought a shot at a title & bought themselves a [year] to fix the most embarrassing QB room in CFB."

"Incredible move for Notre Dame!" SportsGrid's Kevin Walsh Jr. wrote. "I’ve talked all season about the Irish needing to upgrade the QB standard. Sam Hartman will be a top-10 QB in college football next season. Massive!"

Others, meanwhile, pointed out the elephant in the room. Teams aren't supposed to contact players from other schools before they enter the transfer portal. It's curious that the Fighting Irish are already a heavy frontrunner before Hartman officially submitted his name into the system.

Hartman led Wake Forest to an 8-5 season, culminating with 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri. He'd leave as one of the school's most decorated players.

Adding intrigue to his expected transfer decision, Wake Forest is scheduled to play Notre Dame next October.