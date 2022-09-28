Look: Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Stadium News

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Ryan Field as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Indiana Hoosiers on September 29, 2012 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Indiana 44-29. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Northwestern is on track to receive a new stadium for its football team.

It was announced on Wednesday that a proposal is in place to demolish Ryan Field. A modern, smaller-capacity stadium would be built on the site.

According to a report from Chicago Business, this project would cost roughly $800 million. It would be privately-funded.

Not only would this new venue be the home of Northwestern's football team, it would host concerts and other non-football events.

Northwestern still needs approval from the City of Evanston for this project. Even without this proposal being approved, the college football world is collectively losing its mind over this news.

"What a pretty stadium," Barstool Sports tweeted. "Too bad it will never be full."

"Northwestern is making major moves right now," one person said.

"Wild," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic responded. "Pat Ryan to the rescue yet again."

"Should also be noted that Pat Ryan - the major funder of this and all things Northwestern is also a minority owner of the @ChicagoBears - in early stages of planning for a brand new stadium in Arlington Heights," Paris Schutz of WTTW Chicago Tonight said. "Would NU play at Soldier Field during rehab?"

Northwestern could certainly use an upgraded stadium, and the design for this venue is beautiful.

The current goal is to demolish Ryan Field after the 2023 season. The new venue would then debut in 2026.