Football World Reacts To Major College Football Playoff Officiating Error

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A referee looks at replays to confirm a recovered fumble by the Michigan Wolverines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

We had a major College Football Playoff officiating mistake on Saturday night, plain and simple.

Michigan got screwed out of a touchdown - and a potential College Football Playoff win - by a bizarre replay review by the Fiesta Bowl referees.

This play should not have been overturned, according to one prominent NFL referee.

"I never saw indisputable video evidence that the ball was short of the goal line when the receiver gained control," Terry McAulay tweeted.

"A final note...those who convincingly say this is a TD are equally incorrect. There is no indisputable video evidence to prove that either. The ruling on the field should stand regardless of what it was."

The play should not have been overturned.

"Yeah, don't see it. Too much over analysis. It was a TD!" one fan wrote.

"It should have been a touchdown. But remind the rule that suggests Michigan had to fumble the ball the very next play? It isn’t the refs fault they threw pick 6s and fumbled at the goal line," one fan added.

"The video is clear he gained control of the ball in the end zone. Shouldn't have been ruled down because he wasn't touched," one fan added.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen talking with a referee during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Michigan ended up losing to TCU, as the Horned Frogs advance to the College Football Playoff national title game.