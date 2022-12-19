Football World Reacts To Major Notre Dame Quarterback Transfer

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) rolls out during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has reportedly made his transfer decision.

Monday afternoon, the Fighting Irish quarterback reportedly committed to Arizona State.

"Sources: Notre Dame transfer QB Drew Pyne chooses Arizona State, giving first-year coach Kenny Dillingham a key building block," ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted.

That's a big one.

Pyne will be a major addition to Kenny Dillingham's program in its first year.

"Bummer. BYU was in the mix here," one fan wrote.

"ASU has its QB now," one fan added.

"After the work Dillingham did with Nix, fascinated to see what he can do building around Pyne," one fan added.

"Dillingham is gonna turn the Sun Devils around in a HURRY," another fan wrote.

Pyne, a sophomore, threw for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this year.

He was the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.