Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment.

William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night.

The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.

"let’s do it," he announced on Twitter.

This was expected, but it's still a pretty big commitment flip at the quarterback position.

"Long time Nebraska QB commit William Watson de-commits from Nebraska. This was expected. He had not been visited by the Matt Rhule coaching staff," Sean Callahan wrote.

"Nebraska's 2023 QB commit, William Watson, flips to Virginia Tech. He was heavily tied to former OC Mark Whippl," another reporter tweeted.

"Husker quarterback commit William Watson flipped From Nebraska to Virginia Tech, a move influenced by NU parting ways with Mark Whipple," another fan wrote.

Nebraska will have to look elsewhere for its quarterback recruit.