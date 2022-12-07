Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall.

The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program.

"This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville."

Owens is the top running back from the 2023 graduating class, per 247Sports. The El Campo, Texas, native also scraped his commitment to the Longhorns last year.

Not everyone is shocked to see Owens change his mind about joining Louisville after head coach Scott Satterfield took Cincinnati's job Monday. Cardinals fans are still disappointed to lose an elite talent.

Other fans hope Owens turns back to Texas.

Per Nick Harris of Rivals (h/t Louisville Report), Owens attributed his decision to Satterfield's departure.

"The old coaching staff they had, all of them just to leave changed my mind in going to the program," Owens said.

Expect multiple college programs to roll out the red carpet in hopes of landing Owens.