Football World Reacts To Message From Ohio State Kicker's Mom

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after missing a field goal in the final seconds of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of Saturday's Peach Bowl that could have sent the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

While some fans may blame him for Ohio State's 42-41 loss to Georgia, plenty of others have shown understanding for the college senior missing a long kick.

His mother, Jackie Ruggles, expressed gratitude to those who have reached out with kind words this week.

"Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support," she wrote Tuesday morning. "I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful."

Buckeyes fans responded by continuing to encourage her son.

"We are so grateful for your son," one fan wrote.

"Your son has been a great ambassador and role model for the Ohio State program," another fan replied.

"Noah is part of the Buckeye family for life," a fan stated. "Encourage him to ignore the 1% of pseudo 'fans' that are an embarrassment to every school."

"Noah needs to keep his head up! You win as a team and lose as a team," a fan wrote. "He was consistent all year, and Buckeye nation is proud."

"One of the best to ever do it," a fan said. "Buckeye nation is going to miss him tremendously, as will I!"

Ruggles had come through for the Buckeyes all season, making 17 of 18 field goals within 50 yards and all but one of 75 extra-point tries.

He converted a pivotal 48-yarder to give Ohio State a six-point lead over Georgia with 2:43 minutes remaining.

Ruggles doesn't deserve to shoulder all the blame. Ohio State squandered a double-digit lead by allowing 18 points in the fourth quarter. The offense also had an opportunity to create a closer attempt for Ruggles before losing one yard on its last three plays.

It's easy to point to the last play, but there were dozens of sequences beyond the kicker's control that swung the Peach Bowl's outcome.