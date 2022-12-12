Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Health Diagnosis

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reportedly suffered a major heart attack on Sunday afternoon and went without medical treatment for several minutes.

The longtime Mississippi State head coach was reportedly airlifted to the hospital in Jackson, where he's currently getting treatement.

According to the report from the Clarion Ledger, the situation with Leach is quite dire.

"According to multiple sources, Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.

After he was stabilized at Oktibbeha County Hospital, he was transported by helicopter to UMMC," the report states.

The football world continues to pray for Leach following this scary news.

"Damn... just damn. Praying hard for Mike Leach and his family," one fan wrote.

"This is so heartbreaking. Coach Leach is respected by so many. I hope he can pull through," another fan wrote.

"Awful, scary details emerging. Mike Leach had a massive heart attack on Sunday, and the Clarion Ledger is reporting via sources that Leach may have suffered seizures with the possibility of brain damage," Nicole Auerbach tweeted.

Our thoughts continue to be with Leach and his friends and family members.