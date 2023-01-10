Look: Football World Reacts To National Anthem Performance

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Pentatonix perform the national anthem before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Hopefully, this Monday night's national championship game is as good as Pentatonix's rendition of the national anthem.

Pentatonix did an excellent job of giving the fans at SoFi Stadium chills before kickoff between Georgia and TCU.

In fact, countless sports fans rushed to Twitter to show their appreciation for Pentatonix.

"Pentatonix goes so impossibly hard. never fails to bring the chills," Mike Golic Jr. tweeted.

One person said, "LOVED that national anthem by Pentatonix - such a great arrangement!!!"

Another person wrote, "Petition to allow Pentatonix do the national anthem for every major sporting event for the rest of time?"

"Pentatonix just crushed the national anthem" Drew Holcomb wrote. "Wow!"

Pentatonix deserves the praise they're receiving on social media, that's for sure.

As for the national title game, we'll see who can quickly get the upper hand. Georgia is a double-digit favorite over TCU.

The national title game is being broadcast on ESPN.