Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Commitment

Nebraska landed another major transfer before the portal window shut.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Cornhuskers.

A former five-star recruit, Gilbert was the class of 2020's top-ranked tight end when joining LSU. He garnered 365 yards and two touchdowns during a promising season with the Tigers before transferring to Georgia.

After stepping away from the team for personal reasons in 2021, he returned to record two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over Vanderbilt.

Observers are excited about Gilbert getting a fresh start on Matt Rhule's team.

"Big time addition," Husker Online's Sean Callahan said.

"I hope we get the best version of Arik Gilbert at Nebraska," Saturday Down South's Connor O'Gara wrote. "That would be quite fun."

"Well that’s very interesting," scout Ben Glassmire said. "Hopefully he bounces back there!"

"I like it," Georgia fan Leighton Lewis said. "Good luck Arik."

"Hopefully, third stop is the charm for Arik Gilbert," Steve Frederick wrote.

At 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, Gilbert has immense talent and game-changing upside for the Huskers. He could be a major addition for Rhule, who takes over the program that fired Scott Frost in September.