Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Performance Tonight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but not in his usual role.

Instead of coaching one of the teams participating in the title matchup, Saban is analyzing it for ESPN. From the look of a lot of the commentary out there on social media, it sounds like Saban is doing a pretty solid job.

"Might be a hot take but I love Nick Saban as an analyst," said Aidan Gallardo of The Daily Mississippian.

"I really like Nick Saban as an analyst on College Gameday. Hope he loves it. Would be great to see it every Saturday," said Vol Network announcer Brian Rice.

"Nick Saban as an analyst is awesome. Homie just spits fire left and right," one viewer wrote.

"If Nick Saban decided full time to be a college football analyst, he could name his price," added another fan. "I guarantee no network would say no. Talk about ratings tsunami ?!?!?"

"I enjoy listening to Nick Saban…the man just has so much wisdom," chimed in another viewer.

Saban probably would be very entertaining as a full-time analyst, but we doubt that's a job he wants at this point.

He'd much rather be coaching in the national title game next year.