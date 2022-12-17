Football World Reacts To No. 1 Recruit's Decommitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class, has decommitted from Ohio State. The five-star quarterback from Arizona wants to re-evaluate his options, per On3.

Raiola initially committed to Ohio State in May. Now that he has reopened his recruitment, it could be a while before he announced his next move.

Georgia, USC and Oregon are expected to be in the sweepstakes for Raiola. It's possible TCU and Nebraska enter the mix as well.

In fact, some people think Nebraska may just poach the No. 1 recruit from Ohio State.

"Dylan Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska, the only coach Matt Rhule retained from the previous staff," Ben Stevens of SportsGrid tweeted. "It is fair to use the eye emojis in Lincoln

"Potentially very big news for Nebraska," Lars Anderson said.

"A tough scene for Ohio State," one fan said. "Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, just joined Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska. His dad, Dominic, is a Cornhusker legacy. I’d look for Nebraska to pull out all the stops for this one."

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's latest tweet will fuel this speculation.

If the Cornhuskers can land Raiola for their 2024 class, that would potentially change the trajectory of the program.

As for Ohio State, it must be prepared to once again battle for Raiola's commitment.