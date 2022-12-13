Football World Reacts To North Texas' Coaching Hire

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 09: A view of North Texas Mean Green helmets during a college football game between the North Texas Mean Green and Missouri Tigers on Oct 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Texas has reportedly found its next head coach.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Mean Green are finalizing a deal with Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris. Thamel cited the coach's local ties, head-coaching experience, and quarterback development as reasons for landing the job.

The Texas native played for Mike Leach's Aggies before returning to Texas Tech as an offensive coordinator. Morris later led Incarnate Word to a 24-18 record as head coach from 2018 to 2021.

Quarterback Cameron Ward threw 47 touchdowns for the Cardinals before joining Morris at Washington State this season.

Multiple media members applauded the addition on Twitter.

Others noted the bittersweetness of Leach's coaching tree expanding after his tragic death Monday night.

North Texas fired Seth Littrell following a 48-27 loss to UTSA in the Conference USA Championship. Littrell went 44-44 in seven seasons and lost all five bowl games.

The Mean Green will play Boise State in the Frisco Bowl this Saturday at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.