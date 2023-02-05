Football World Reacts To Ohio State Kicker Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to attempt a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had one of the worst missed kicks of the season, failing to send the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff national title game, with a brutal miss against No. 1 Georgia.

The Buckeyes kicker faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for the missed kick.

On Saturday, Ruggles took to social media.

"I hoped for another storybook ending like in 2021. I had the highest ever accuracy percentage in Ohio State history and in all of college football for 2021. My effort and desire is always the same for each game, but the same storybook ending was not to be in the 2022 season. The Lord makes no promises that our paths will be easy.

However, I remember God has a plan, and I trust Him. He has given me this ability. For this reason, I will be pursuing my next goal to make an NFL roster. To those of you who have given me unwavering support, I hope to make you proud. Thank you," he announced.

Good for Noah Ruggles.

"you gon do more than make it , you gon be the best bro. God !!" one fan wrote.

"My dawg," one fan added.

"my brother 🤞🏾," another fan wrote.

"Yessir!!! Go be great," one fan added.

Best of luck in the NFL, Noah.