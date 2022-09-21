Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead.

As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook for their showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26.

Michigan fans feel slighted after pulling off a 42-27 victory over its longtime rival to claim the conference last year.

However, others think the line could be even higher for this year's encounter at The Shoe.

McMurphy's note of the Buckeyes going 1,026 days and counting without defeating the Wolverines is a bit misleading. That amounts only to last year's meeting at Ann Arbor since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their 2020 matchup.

Ohio State had an eight-game winning streak before Michigan's home win last November. The Wolverines haven't defeated the Buckeyes in Columbus since 2000.

One way or another, the line could easily change over the next two months.

For now, both teams are undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. Ohio State and Michigan enter Week 4 ranked No. 3 and 4 in the AP poll, respectively.

Vegas expects C.J. Stroud and Co. to avenge last year's loss with home-field advantage. ESPN's Football Power Index also gives the Buckeyes a 73.4 percent probability of winning the showdown.