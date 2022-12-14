Football World Reacts To Ohio State Recruiting Announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

There had been some concerns about Ohio State's recruiting in recent days, with some speculating that the Buckeyes are not up to par with Name, Image and Likeness, at least compared to some other elite programs.

Those concerns should be lessened on Wednesday.

Ohio State now has commitments from the No. 1 overall player and the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class.

The country's No. 1 wide receiver committed to the Buckeyes on Wednesday night.

Ohio State already has a commitment from the No. 1 overall player, quarterback Dylan Raiola.

That's not bad.

That should work for the Buckeyes.

"Sure seems like recruits disagree that OSU isn’t the place to get developed for the NFL passing game," one fan wrote.

"That seems good," one fan added.

"Not many schools can do this. This is why Day will be here a long time. He made mistake on Coombs and he’s still paying for it. But he will get defense back to expectation soon. I believe long term. He’s the guy and this is a bump in the road," another fan wrote.

Ohio State's passing attack has been on another level in recent years. That appears to be the case for the future, too.