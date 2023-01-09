Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning.

Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program.

"I AM COMING BACK," he announced.

Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in 2022. He caught 36 passes for 405 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Buckeyes.

It's a big return for Ryan Day's program.

"Farmer Gronk!!" one fan wrote.

'FARMER GRONK IS BACK," one fan added.

"Buckeye starting TE returning to OSU for Senior season!" another fan wrote.

"The boys said RUN IT BACK," another fan added.

Ohio State is likely losing quarterback CJ Stroud to the NFL, but the Buckeyes are returning a lot of talent on the offensive side of the football.