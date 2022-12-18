Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Concerning Departure

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the second quarter of the college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 24, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It has not been the best month for Ohio State's football program.

The Buckeyes got crushed by Michigan for the second straight year, missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game - but still made the College Football Playoff - and on Saturday, lost a commitment from the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the country for 2024, has de-committed from Ohio State.

Ohio State fans are understandably concerned about the significant recruiting class departure.

"Quarterback recruiting drama is nothing new for Ohio State as just about every Buckeye recruiting class in the past decade has included twists and turns at the QB position," Eleven Warriors tweeted.

"It's very strange, but completely accurate, that you could say that the vibes are terrible around a program that just made the college football playoff and just added a five-star WR recruit," Matt Brown of Extra Points added.

Raiola, meanwhile, has already been linked to schools like Nebraska and USC.

His father played for the Huskers, while his uncle is a coach on the Matt Rhule staff.

Ohio State's major recruiting departure could be Nebraska's massive victory.

Only time will tell.