Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision

Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend.

The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement.

Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach.

"Ohio State expected to promote Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach. Bailey been at OSU for seven seasons and his latest title is senior advisor to the head coach," Pete Thamel reported.

Bailey is seen by some as the next big thing on Ohio State's coaching staff.

"KEENAN BAILEY!!!!!! Tried to tell everyone for a year. WELL deserved and will be a GREAT hire for the Buckeyes," a former Buckeyes coach wrote.

“Keenan is probably the best-held secret in this whole entire place. I love talking to that dude, he helps me so much and he's just a very, very smart mind with football," OSU tight end Cade Stover told reporters.

"As we reported on The Audible earlier this week, Ohio State is expected to promote staffer Keenan Bailey to TE coach. The ND grad, who has been with the Buckeyes seven years, has been a guy Ryan Day has really leaned on the past few years, and didn't want to let get away," Bruce Feldman added.

"'Rising star in the coaching industry' gets thrown around a bit too much but…Keenan Bailey is a rising star in the coaching industry. Great move," another fan added.

Ohio State appears to have gotten a good one.