Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia.

The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.

Everyone loves these uniforms,so much that they want Ohio State to wear them year-round.

"Make them the permanent uniforms," The MMQB's Albert Breer requested.

"Nothing like December to remind us all that Ohio State wears the wrong jerseys every fall Saturday," The Athletic's Ari Wasserman said.

"Best jersey in all of sports," a fan wrote.

"It's glorious," a fan responded with three fire emojis.

"THE Best Ohio State uniform," Ohio State Club Football head coach James Grega Jr. decreed.

Perhaps saving these uniforms for the Playoff gives them a special aura. It's not any other game, so the Buckeyes won't arrive in Atlanta with any old attire.

Of course, Ohio State won't like how the players look unless they hand Georgia its first loss of the year. The defending national champions will boast a hometown advantage inside Mercedez-Benz Stadium when vying for a CFP National Championship spot.

ESPN will air the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET.