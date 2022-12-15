Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Ticket Announcement

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes taken before the game against the Southern California Trojans on September 12, 2009 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 18-15. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State is a touchdown underdog against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Buckeyes will have some major fan support, at least.

On Wednesday, Ohio State announced that its ticket allotment for the College Football Playoff semifinal game has been sold out in record time.

"Ohio State sold out its Peach Bowl ticket allotment in 2 days — a record for the bowl game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has added 2,000 standing-room only spots due to extreme demand," Front Office Sports reported.

That's impressive.

Ohio State fans are excited.

"Well any thoughts I was having about going to this just went out the window," one fan wrote.

"They watch that L in real time," a Georgia Bulldogs fan wrote.

"70/30 #GoDawgs inside MBS," another fan predicted.

"No wonder prices haven’t gone down yet," one fan added on social media.

"Buckeyes invading the heart of Georgia… where have we seen this before?" another fan added.

Ohio State will have plenty of fan support on Dec. 31. But will the Buckeyes show up on the field?