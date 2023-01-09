Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's National Title Photo

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac is ready for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Monday evening.

Spiranac, who played golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is taking No. 3 TCU to upset No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff national title game.

"Who do you have winning tonight? TCU or Georgia?" she tweeted.

Football fans are impressed by the pick.

"Georgia pulls away in the second half," one fan wrote.

"I’ve always been a TCU stan," one fan added on social media.

"Me too, but confidence is a bit smaller," one fan added on Twitter on Monday.

"I guess I’m taking TCU tonight," one fan added.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.