Football World Reacts To Referee's Fiesta Bowl Admission

Most of the college football world was not happy with the Fiesta Bowl referees on Saturday night.

There were several controversial rulings on Saturday, including a questionable no-touchdown and a no-targeting call in the game between Michigan and TCU.

TCU topped Michigan, 51-45, to move on to the College Football Playoff national title game.

During the game, a longtime NFL referee admitted that the Fiesta Bowl referees screwed up.

"I never saw indisputable video evidence that the ball was short of the goal line when the receiver gained control," Terry McAulay tweeted.

Welp.

"The US senate, DOJ, and SCOTUS need to investigate this ASAP! Clearly a religious school benefited and a public university was prejudiced," one fan wrote.

"CFB needs to change the player down when he is on the ground rule. Needs to be like the NFL," one fan added.

"i’m not one who likes to make the argument that officiating lost a team the game but holy sh-- this was so amazingly clearly a touchdown and would have been the difference in the final score," one fan added.

"You know refs screwed up when unhinged Terry McAulay gets it right & the refs don't," another fan wrote.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen talking with a referee during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Bad calls or not, TCU is off to the College Football Playoff national title game, to face either Georgia or Ohio State.