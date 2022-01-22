Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game.

Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach Nick Saban took some time to catch up with the star quarterback during his basketball game on Friday night.

Saban also brought Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding with him. Fans were somewhat surprised to see all three at Manning’s game.

Others decided to focus on different topics. One fan thinks it’s a good idea for Manning to be focusing on more than just football at this point of his career.

“Wait you tellin me the No.1 QB in the nation is playing basketball too..Interesting,” one person said seemingly touting the overall versatility of those who play more than one sport.

As for where Manning will play next, no one really knows.

“His recruitment is gonna be wild at the end. I could realistically see him at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas. They all have real shots at landing him,” one fan said.

Other fans couldn’t get of the fact that Nick Saban used Bill O’Brien’s back to sign something.

“Best part of this video is Nick Saban using Bill O’Brien as a signing table,” one fan said.

Manning has already taken several visits to Alabama and the Crimson Tide reportedly remain a major player in his recruitment.

He’s also reportedly shown interest in Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas – among others.