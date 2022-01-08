Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Gene Chizik News

Gene Chizik landed a major gig in the college football world on Saturday afternoon.

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels have hired Chizik to serve as the team’s assistant head coach for defense.

UNC made the move official on Saturday afternoon with a press release.

“Two-time National Champion Gene Chizik , a 26-year coaching veteran, has been named Carolina’s assistant head coach for defense,” North Carolina announced in a statement. “… Chizik, who is a national coach of the year award winner, a Broyles Award winner, and a Broyles Award finalist while at Carolina, reunites with Brown after previously serving as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005-06.”

Two coaching veterans are returning to North Carolina to strengthen the Tar Heels’ defense. Help us welcome back Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren. 🔹 @CoachGeneChizik

🔹 @CoachCwarren 🔗 https://t.co/3Crc8ckaDs #CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/tcW6wgjEm1 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) January 8, 2022

This will be Gene Chizik’s second chance at running the North Carolina defense. He served in the same position during the 2015 and 2016 seasons before resigning early in 2017.

North Carolina fans are cautiously optimistic it’ll work out for the better this time around.

We really doing this again with Chizik? Hopefully he realizes his recruits will be paid in more than just #WordsOfChizdom https://t.co/ih25lKSltd — David Lipman (@D_Lipman) January 8, 2022

Oh. My. Goodness. THIS IS HUGE!!! LFG! It’s a #GDTBATH. Chiz/Warren combo is deadly. Both will bring the scheme aspect, but more importantly, Chizik will CHALLENGE each individual not only on defense, but team as a whole to bring it each week! I really couldn’t be more happy. https://t.co/yinhuCStKd — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) January 8, 2022

The last time Chizik and Warren were at UNC, the defense was one of the best in the ACC and helped them to the ACC Championship game. https://t.co/czLYNz5fRU — W. Michael Galliher (@wmgalliher) January 8, 2022

Gene Chizik will try and help Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 showing this season. They finished just 3-5 in ACC play and fell to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in which the UNC defense gave up 543 yards.

North Carolina now has one of the more impressive staffs in college football. Brown won a championship with Texas back in 2005, which just so happened to be the same year Chizik was his defensive coordinator. Chizik won a title of his own five years later at Auburn.

North Carolina begins its 2022 football season on Aug. 27 against Florida A&M.