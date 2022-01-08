The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Gene Chizik News

Former Auburn head coach Gene ChizikAUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Gene Chizik of the Auburn Tigers reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 10, 2012 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Georgia defeated Auburn 38-0 and clinched the SEC East division. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Gene Chizik landed a major gig in the college football world on Saturday afternoon.

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels have hired Chizik to serve as the team’s assistant head coach for defense.

UNC made the move official on Saturday afternoon with a press release.

“Two-time National Champion Gene Chizik, a 26-year coaching veteran, has been named Carolina’s assistant head coach for defense,” North Carolina announced in a statement. “… Chizik, who is a national coach of the year award winner, a Broyles Award winner, and a Broyles Award finalist while at Carolina, reunites with Brown after previously serving as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005-06.”

This will be Gene Chizik’s second chance at running the North Carolina defense. He served in the same position during the 2015 and 2016 seasons before resigning early in 2017.

North Carolina fans are cautiously optimistic it’ll work out for the better this time around.

Gene Chizik will try and help Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 showing this season. They finished just 3-5 in ACC play and fell to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in which the UNC defense gave up 543 yards.

North Carolina now has one of the more impressive staffs in college football. Brown won a championship with Texas back in 2005, which just so happened to be the same year Chizik was his defensive coordinator. Chizik won a title of his own five years later at Auburn.

North Carolina begins its 2022 football season on Aug. 27 against Florida A&M.

