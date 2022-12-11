Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Scott Frost is already back into coaching.

The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players.

Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month.

"#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team - Scott Frost Black Team - Houston Nutt," the US Army Bowl announced on Saturday.

Congrats, Scott.

The football world is a bit surprised, though.

"let’s see if we can lose by one possession in this one also…" one fan joked.

"This should be easy for Scott. The effort the coaches have to put forth in this game is similar to the effort he gave at Nebraska. Guessing he will lose by 6-9 points," another fan added.

"Good for Scott, finally making it to a bowl game," another fan added.

"People forget that Houston Nutt was Steve Pederson’s number 1 target after the firing of Frank Solich. And Frost…well we know how that turned out," one fan added.

Next week's game just got more interesting.