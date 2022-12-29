Football World Reacts To SEC's Bowl Game Record So Far

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

This bowl season hasn't been too kind to the SEC. Believe it or not, the conference has a 1-3 record this postseason.

It all started with Florida getting blown out by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators lost by 27 points.

A week later, Missouri lost to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers struggled to contain Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who had 280 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss also fell short in its bowl game. Lane Kiffin's squad lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

Arkansas was the only SEC team to win its bowl game thus far, albeit the Razorbacks needed overtime to defeat Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

As you'd expect, college football fans are trolling the SEC this week.

"LOL SEC continues to suck outside the Top 3 or 4. Shocker," one fan said.

"Still gonna win the CFP," another fan wrote.

"Don’t even care lol," a Georgia fan tweeted.

The SEC will have a chance to redeem itself in the coming days,

South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl, Alabama will take on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, Kentucky will meet Iowa in the Music City Bowl, and LSU will try to knock off Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

And of course, we can't forget that Georgia will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl this Saturday.