Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, is trying to prove his mettle to scouts this draft season.

Now he joins a recent fraternity of Senior Bowl MVP quarterbacks that includes great (Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert), good (Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones) and not-so-good (Christian Ponder, E.J. Manuel, Kyle Lauletta, Davis Webb, Kellen Mond).

It will take time to see which category Haener falls into in the pros, but his performance yesterday earned him some kudos.

"If there were betting odds going into game for @seniorbowl MVP, one of favorites would’ve been Fresno State QB Jake Haener," said Jim Nagy, the executive director of the annual all-star game. "Dude figures out ways to move his team. NFL scouts love his guts. Stood in & took huge hit on his 44-yard TD in 4Q."

"It feels like every year a QB at the @seniorbowl sees his draft stock elevate. This year that was Jake Haener," echoed ESPN's Field Yates. "He showed consistent accuracy, mobility and creativity plus leadership. He’s going to help an NFL team."

"Jake Haener entered the week as the top QB in Mobile. Jake Haener leaves the week as the top QB in Mobile. The type of competitor you want in your QB room," said draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Currently, Haener is projected a mid-to-late round draft pick, but we'll see if his performance in Mobile and work the rest of the draft process helps him boost his stock.