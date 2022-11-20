Football World Reacts To Significant Lane Kiffin Rumor

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Is Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss coming to an end?

According to reports and speculation and rumors, the Auburn Tigers have Kiffin as their No. 1 head coaching target.

Kiffin and his Rebels team had a tough Saturday, losing to Arkansas, 42-27. Following the game, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn rumors.

"I don't know that stuff out there -- No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half (vs. Arkansas) I wouldn't be No. 1 anymore then," Kiffin joked.

Kiffin said he wants to be at Ole Miss.

Fair or unfair, though, you can never really believe what a head coach says about coaching rumors.

Some fans think he'll leave, while others believe he's committed to staying.

"You gotta feel bad for Lane Kiffin. It’s hard to put together a game plan while building a coaching staff and shopping for a house in Auburn," one fan wrote.

"Lane Kiffin is going to kill it at Auburn," another fan added.

"Why were the SEC Network commentators acting like Lane Kiffin and Auburn’s a done deal?" another fan wondered.

Where are we going to see Lane Kiffin coaching next year - at Ole Miss or at Auburn?