Football World Reacts To Significant Lane Kiffin Rumor
Is Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss coming to an end?
According to reports and speculation and rumors, the Auburn Tigers have Kiffin as their No. 1 head coaching target.
Kiffin and his Rebels team had a tough Saturday, losing to Arkansas, 42-27. Following the game, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn rumors.
"I don't know that stuff out there -- No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half (vs. Arkansas) I wouldn't be No. 1 anymore then," Kiffin joked.
Kiffin said he wants to be at Ole Miss.
Fair or unfair, though, you can never really believe what a head coach says about coaching rumors.
Some fans think he'll leave, while others believe he's committed to staying.
"You gotta feel bad for Lane Kiffin. It’s hard to put together a game plan while building a coaching staff and shopping for a house in Auburn," one fan wrote.
"Lane Kiffin is going to kill it at Auburn," another fan added.
"Why were the SEC Network commentators acting like Lane Kiffin and Auburn’s a done deal?" another fan wondered.
Where are we going to see Lane Kiffin coaching next year - at Ole Miss or at Auburn?