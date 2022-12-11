Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Performance Last Night

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Spurrier watches from the sideline prior to the game between Ohio State and Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Steve Spurrier likes to talk.

The legendary college football head coach was part of the 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony on ESPN on Saturday night. Spurrier made sure to make people wait a bit longer than they wanted to when announcing the award, too.

Spurrier ad libbed a bit before announcing USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams as the winner on Saturday night. Football fans took to social media to weigh in on his performance.

"The thing is love most about Steve Spurrier is he always looks just as ready to leave wherever he is no matter the situation or occasion," one fan tweeted.

"Those golf balls aren't going to hit themselves," another fan joked.

"He may not have won, but at least he gave a big eye roll to Steve Spurrier," another fan said of Stetson Bennett.

"The HBC is one of a kind," another fan wrote on social media.

We'll have to see Spurrier again soon.