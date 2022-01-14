Football World Reacts To Surprising Oregon Transfer News

The first year of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene isn’t expected to be an instant success, but the Ducks should be able to compete for a conference title later this year. However, those aspirations were seriously dented on Friday afternoon.

Oregon lost a veteran leader and one of the most electric players in the sport to the transfer portal on Friday. Travis Dye, the younger brother of NFL linebacker Troy Dye, is exploring his options as a graduate transfer.

Travis is actually the fifth Oregon running back who’s entered the portal so far this off-season. He joins Seven McGee, Trey Benson, Cross Patton and Sean Dollars. McGee and Dollars have since elected to return to school after having discussions with new head coach Dan Lanning. Patton, the son of American rapper Big Boi, is heading to Nevada. Benson is still mulling his options.

Dye is the most significant loss of all though. He was one of the Pac-12’s best offensive players in 2021 and became the heart and soul of the Oregon offense during a turbulent season which saw Mario Cristobal bolt for Miami after the Pac-12 Championship.

“The Pac-12’s leader in yards from scrimmage, No. 2 rusher, No. 2 in total touchdowns, and all-league running back Travis Dye out of Oregon is in the transfer portal. Total shock,” said Matt Prehm of 247Sports. “Should be one of the most sought-after players in college football.”